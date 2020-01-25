TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Remains Strong At First Spot; Yeh Hai Chahatein Enters The Chart

Bigg Boss 13 & Naagin 4

While Bigg Boss 13 has retained top spot, Naagin 4 has jumped one place up (at the fifth place) on the TRP chart. The shows have managed to garner 38.7 and 31.2 points, respectively.

Beyhadh 2 & Choti Sarrdaarni

Beyhadh 2 has jumped to the second place with 37.0 points while Choti Sarrdaarni has managed to occupy seventh place with 28.6 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the fourth place with 33.7 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has managed to grab the third place with 35.5 points.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Yeh Hai Chahatein

At sixth place is Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which has managed to grab 30.0 points. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein has entered the chart (at the 10th place). The show has managed to grab 21.2 points.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to occupy the eighth place followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the ninth place. The shows have managed to fetch 26.5 and 25.0 points, respectively.