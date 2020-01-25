    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Remains Strong At First Spot; Yeh Hai Chahatein Enters The Chart

      By
      |

      The latest online TRP ratings are here! Bigg Boss 13 has retained the first spot. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Choti Sarrdaarni have witnessed major drops, Beyhadh 2 and Naagin 4 have witnessed jumps. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has been replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein.

      Bigg Boss 13 & Naagin 4

      Bigg Boss 13 & Naagin 4

      While Bigg Boss 13 has retained top spot, Naagin 4 has jumped one place up (at the fifth place) on the TRP chart. The shows have managed to garner 38.7 and 31.2 points, respectively.

      Beyhadh 2 & Choti Sarrdaarni

      Beyhadh 2 & Choti Sarrdaarni

      Beyhadh 2 has jumped to the second place with 37.0 points while Choti Sarrdaarni has managed to occupy seventh place with 28.6 points.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the fourth place with 33.7 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has managed to grab the third place with 35.5 points.

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Yeh Hai Chahatein

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Yeh Hai Chahatein

      At sixth place is Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which has managed to grab 30.0 points. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein has entered the chart (at the 10th place). The show has managed to grab 21.2 points.

      The Kapil Sharma Show & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      The Kapil Sharma Show & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to occupy the eighth place followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the ninth place. The shows have managed to fetch 26.5 and 25.0 points, respectively.

      Top 10 Shows (Online)

      1. Bigg Boss 13

      2. Beyhadh 2

      3. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      5. Naagin 4

      6. Kasautii Zindagii Kay

      7. Choti Sarrdaarni

      8. The Kapil Sharma Show

      9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      10. Yeh Hai Chahatein

      Also Read: Shilpa Shinde Feels Bigg Boss 13 Is Scripted; Asks Makers Why's Sidharth Getting VIP Treatment!

      Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Calls Arti As Sidharth Shukla's Fixed Deposit; He Asks Sid To Li*k His Shoe

      Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X