TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Retains First Place; Choti Sarrdaarni & Naagin 4 Witness Jump
The latest online TRP ratings are here! Bigg Boss 13 has managed to retain its top spot. While Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Beyhadh 2 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah witnessed drops, Choti Sarrdaarni, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and Naagin 4 witnessed jumps on the online TRP chart.
Bigg Boss 13 & Choti Sarrdaarni
While Bigg Boss remained strong at the first spot, Choti Sarrdaarni witnessed a jump (at the second spot). The shows have managed to garner 37.7 and 31.0 points, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy the third spot with 29.5 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is at the fourth place with 27.3 points.
Naagin & Beyhadh
Both Naagin 4 and Beyhadh 2 have seen improvements in its points and positions. The shows have jumped to the fifth and sixth places with 26.5 and 24.2 points, respectively.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Kasautii Zindagii Kay
The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the seventh spot followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 at the eighth place. The shows have managed to fetch 23.0 and 21.1 points, respectively.
Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah
Star Plus' Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka managed to jump to the ninth place with 18.7 points followed by SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah at the 10th place.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Bigg Boss 13
2. Choti Sarrdaarni
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
4. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
5. Naagin 4
6. Beyhadh 2
7. The Kapil Sharma Show
8. Kasautii Zindagii Kay
9. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka
10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah
