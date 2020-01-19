TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Tops Chart With Record Breaking Number; Naagin 4 Witnesses Drop

Bigg Boss 13 & Choti Sarrdaarni

Bigg Boss 13 has retained the first spot while Choti Sarrdarni has dropped to the second spot. The shows have garnered 40.2 and 37.5 points, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the second place, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has dropped to the fifth spot. The shows have fetched 37.5 and 28.1 points, respectively.

Beyhadh 2 & Naagin 4

While Naagin 4 has dropped to the sixth spot with 31.0 points, Beyhadh 2 has jumped to the fourth place with 31.0 points.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has occupied the seventh place followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the eighth place. The shows have garnered 23.3 and 22.7 points, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

The Kapil Sharma Show garnered 21.0 points and grabbed the ninth spot followed by Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka with 18.8 points at the 10th spot.