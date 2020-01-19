    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      TRP Toppers (Online): Bigg Boss 13 Tops Chart With Record Breaking Number; Naagin 4 Witnesses Drop

      The latest online TRP ratings are here! Bigg Boss 13 has retained the top spot. The controversial reality show has grabbed record breaking number. Choti Sarrdaarni and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have swapped their places. While Beyhadh 2 has witnessed a jump, Naagin 4 has dropped down on the online TRP chart.

      Bigg Boss 13 has retained the first spot while Choti Sarrdarni has dropped to the second spot. The shows have garnered 40.2 and 37.5 points, respectively.

      While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the second place, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has dropped to the fifth spot. The shows have fetched 37.5 and 28.1 points, respectively.

      While Naagin 4 has dropped to the sixth spot with 31.0 points, Beyhadh 2 has jumped to the fourth place with 31.0 points.

      Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has occupied the seventh place followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the eighth place. The shows have garnered 23.3 and 22.7 points, respectively.

      The Kapil Sharma Show garnered 21.0 points and grabbed the ninth spot followed by Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka with 18.8 points at the 10th spot.

      Top 10 Shows (Online)

      1. Bigg Boss 13

      2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      3. Choti Sarrdaarni

      4. Beyhadh 2

      5. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      6. Naagin 4

      7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay

      8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      9. The Kapil Sharma Show

      10. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 0:04 [IST]
