TRP Toppers (Online): Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 Witnesses Major Jump; Yeh Hai Chahatein Out Of TRP Race
The latest online TRP ratings are out! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai retained its top spot while Naagin 4 and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 witnessed major jumps. Beyhadh 2, Choti Sarrdaarni and Kasautii Zindagii Kay dropped down on the online TRP chart. Yeh Hai Chahatein has been replaced by The Kapil Sharma Show.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai retained its top spot with 35.5 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke jumped to the third spot with 31.0 points.
Naagin 4 & Beyhadh 2
While Naagin 4 jumped to the second spot, Beyhadh 2 dropped to the fifth spot. The shows have managed to garner 32.3 and 24.8 points, respectively.
Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 & The Kapil Sharma Show
Sony TV shows Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy the fourth and eighth places with 27.7 and 18.7 points, respectively.
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has managed to grab sixth spot followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 at the seventh spot. The shows have managed to fetched 21.1 and 20.6 points, respectively.
Choti Sarrdaarni & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
While Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni occupied ninth spot with 17.1 points, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah grabbed the 10th spot with 15.1 points.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
2. Naagin 4
3. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
4. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2
5. Beyhadh 2
6. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
8. The Kapil Sharma Show
9. Choti Sarrdaarni
10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
