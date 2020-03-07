TRP Toppers (Online): Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 Witnesses Major Jump; Yeh Hai Chahatein Out Of TRP Race

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai retained its top spot with 35.5 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke jumped to the third spot with 31.0 points.

Naagin 4 & Beyhadh 2

While Naagin 4 jumped to the second spot, Beyhadh 2 dropped to the fifth spot. The shows have managed to garner 32.3 and 24.8 points, respectively.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 & The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV shows Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy the fourth and eighth places with 27.7 and 18.7 points, respectively.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has managed to grab sixth spot followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 at the seventh spot. The shows have managed to fetched 21.1 and 20.6 points, respectively.

Choti Sarrdaarni & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

While Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni occupied ninth spot with 17.1 points, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah grabbed the 10th spot with 15.1 points.