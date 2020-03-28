    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      TRP Toppers (Online): Ek Duje Ke Vaaste At 3rd Spot; Pavitra Bhagya Enters The Chart

      By
      |

      The latest online TRP ratings are out! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have swapped their places. While Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Beyhadh 2 have witnessed jumps, Naagin 4 and Choti Sarrdaarrni have dropped down on the online TRP chart. New show, Pavitra Bhagya has made its entry on the chart.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the first place, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has dropped to the second spot. The shows have managed to get 37.8 and 36.3 points, respectively.

      Ek Duje Ke Vaaste & Beyhadh

      Ek Duje Ke Vaaste & Beyhadh

      Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 has managed to occupy the third place followed by Beyhadh 2 at the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 35.0 and 35.0 points, respectively.

      Naagin & Kasautii Zindagii Kay

      Naagin & Kasautii Zindagii Kay

      Colors' Naagin 4 has grabbed the fifth place with ratings while Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is at the sixth place with TRP ratings.

      Pavitra Bhagya & Choti Sarrdaarrni

      Pavitra Bhagya & Choti Sarrdaarrni

      Pavitra Bhagya has managed to occupy the seventh place with 23.0 points while Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the eighth place with 23.0 points.

      The Kapil Sharma Show & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      The Kapil Sharma Show & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Both The Kapil Sharma Show and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have dropped down on the chart. The shows have managed to grab the ninth and the tenth places with 22.6 and 21.1 points, respectively.

      Top 10 Shows (Online)

      1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      2. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      3. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste

      4. Beyhadh

      5. Naagin

      6. Kasautii Zindagii Kay

      7. Pavitra Bhagya

      8. Choti Sarrdaarrni

      9. The Kapil Sharma Show

      10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Barrister Babu Enters The Chart; Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Remains Unfazed

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X