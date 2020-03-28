TRP Toppers (Online): Ek Duje Ke Vaaste At 3rd Spot; Pavitra Bhagya Enters The Chart

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the first place, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has dropped to the second spot. The shows have managed to get 37.8 and 36.3 points, respectively.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste & Beyhadh

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 has managed to occupy the third place followed by Beyhadh 2 at the fourth place. The shows have managed to get 35.0 and 35.0 points, respectively.

Naagin & Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Colors' Naagin 4 has grabbed the fifth place with ratings while Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is at the sixth place with TRP ratings.

Pavitra Bhagya & Choti Sarrdaarrni

Pavitra Bhagya has managed to occupy the seventh place with 23.0 points while Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the eighth place with 23.0 points.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Both The Kapil Sharma Show and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have dropped down on the chart. The shows have managed to grab the ninth and the tenth places with 22.6 and 21.1 points, respectively.