    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      TRP Toppers (Online): Ek Duje Ke Vaaste Jumps To 3rd Spot; Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Witnesses A Drop

      By
      |

      The latest online TRP ratings are here! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has maintained its top spot, while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has witnessed a jump. Other shows that have witnessed jumps are Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. On the other hand, shows like Beyhadh 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Choti Sarrdaarni have dropped down on the online TRP chart.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai retained its top spot with 37.1 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke jumped to the second spot with 34.0 points.

      Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, The Kapil Sharma Show & Beyhadh 2

      Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, The Kapil Sharma Show & Beyhadh 2

      Sony TV shows, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Beyhadh 2 and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy, third, sixth and the ninth places with 32.5, 27.0 and 23.8 points, respectively.

      Naagin & Choti Sarrdaarni

      Naagin & Choti Sarrdaarni

      While Naagin 4 has dropped to the fourth spot with 31.0 points, Choti Sarrdaarni has managed to occupy the tenth place with 22.7 points.

      KZK, KHKT & TMKOC

      KZK, KHKT & TMKOC

      While Kasautii Zindagii Kay has jumped to the fifth place with 29.4 points, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum have managed to occupy seventh and eighth places with 26.7 and 25.0 points, respectively.

      Top 10 Shows (Online)

      1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      2. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      3. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

      4. Naagin 4

      5. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

      6. Beyhadh 2

      7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      8. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

      9. The Kapil Sharma Show

      10. Choti Sarrdaarni

      Also Read: Ormax True Value Score: The Kapil Sharma Show & Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Among Top 10 Most-liked Shows

      Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 18:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X