TRP Toppers (Online): Ek Duje Ke Vaaste Jumps To 3rd Spot; Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Witnesses A Drop
The latest online TRP ratings are here! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has maintained its top spot, while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has witnessed a jump. Other shows that have witnessed jumps are Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. On the other hand, shows like Beyhadh 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Choti Sarrdaarni have dropped down on the online TRP chart.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai retained its top spot with 37.1 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke jumped to the second spot with 34.0 points.
Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, The Kapil Sharma Show & Beyhadh 2
Sony TV shows, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Beyhadh 2 and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy, third, sixth and the ninth places with 32.5, 27.0 and 23.8 points, respectively.
Naagin & Choti Sarrdaarni
While Naagin 4 has dropped to the fourth spot with 31.0 points, Choti Sarrdaarni has managed to occupy the tenth place with 22.7 points.
KZK, KHKT & TMKOC
While Kasautii Zindagii Kay has jumped to the fifth place with 29.4 points, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum have managed to occupy seventh and eighth places with 26.7 and 25.0 points, respectively.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
2. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
3. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2
4. Naagin 4
5. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
6. Beyhadh 2
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
8. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
9. The Kapil Sharma Show
10. Choti Sarrdaarni
