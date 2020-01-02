TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 4 Witnesses Drop; Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Occupies 10th Spot

Bigg Boss 13 & Naagin 4

Colors' controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has retained top spot with 35.5 points while Naagin 4 (which was at the fifth place last week) has dropped to the seventh spot with 25.0 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the fourth place with 28.0 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the second spot with 33.0 points.

Beyhadh 2 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 has dropped down to the fifth spot with 26.8 points followed by Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the sixth place with 25.1 points.

Choti Sarrdaarni & The Kapil Sharma Show

Both Choti Sarrdaarni and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed jumps. The shows have occupied the third and the eighth places with 28.0 and 22.2 points, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the ninth spot, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has occupied the 10th place. The shows have managed to garner 21.0 and 20.7 points, respectively.