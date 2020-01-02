TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 4 Witnesses Drop; Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Occupies 10th Spot

    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      The latest online TRP ratings are here! Bigg Boss 13 has retained its top spot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have swapped their places. While Beyhadh 2, Naagin 4 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have dropped down on the online TRP chart, Choti Sarrdaarni, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed jumps. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has replaced Bepanah Pyaar on the chart.

      Bigg Boss 13 & Naagin 4

      Bigg Boss 13 & Naagin 4

      Colors' controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has retained top spot with 35.5 points while Naagin 4 (which was at the fifth place last week) has dropped to the seventh spot with 25.0 points.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the fourth place with 28.0 points, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the second spot with 33.0 points.

      Beyhadh 2 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay

      Beyhadh 2 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay

      Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 has dropped down to the fifth spot with 26.8 points followed by Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the sixth place with 25.1 points.

      Choti Sarrdaarni & The Kapil Sharma Show

      Choti Sarrdaarni & The Kapil Sharma Show

      Both Choti Sarrdaarni and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed jumps. The shows have occupied the third and the eighth places with 28.0 and 22.2 points, respectively.

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the ninth spot, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has occupied the 10th place. The shows have managed to garner 21.0 and 20.7 points, respectively.

      Top 10 Shows (Online)

      1. Bigg Boss 13

      2. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

      3. Choti Sarrdaarni

      4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      5. Beyhadh 2

      6. Kasautii Zindagii Kay

      7. Naagin 4

      8. The Kapil Sharma Show

      9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      10. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      Also Read: From Hina Khan's Cannes Debut To Bigg Boss Getting Bigger - Check Out TV's BEST Moments Of 2019

