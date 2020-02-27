TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai At The Top Spot; Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Re-enters

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the top spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has slipped to the fourth place. The shows have managed to fetch 38.8 and 29.0 points, respectively.

Beyhadh 2 & Choti Sarrdaarni

While Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 is at the second place with 34.4 points, Colors' Choti Sarrdaarrni has jumped to the fifth spot with 26.5 points.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Naagin 4

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to occupy the third spot while Naagin 4 has dropped to the sixth place. The shows have managed to grab 31.0 and 23.3 points, respectively.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has managed to occupy the seventh place followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the eighth place. The shows have managed to bag 21.0 and 18.8 points, respectively.

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste & Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sony TV's Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein have managed to hold the ninth and 10th places. The shows have grabbed 16.1 and 15.5 points.