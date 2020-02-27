TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai At The Top Spot; Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Re-enters
The latest online TRP ratings are here! Bigg Boss 13 has been replaced by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the top spot. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Naagin 4 have witnessed drops. While Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and Yeh Hai Chahatein have retained their places, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has re-entered the online TRP chart.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the top spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has slipped to the fourth place. The shows have managed to fetch 38.8 and 29.0 points, respectively.
Beyhadh 2 & Choti Sarrdaarni
While Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 is at the second place with 34.4 points, Colors' Choti Sarrdaarrni has jumped to the fifth spot with 26.5 points.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Naagin 4
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to occupy the third spot while Naagin 4 has dropped to the sixth place. The shows have managed to grab 31.0 and 23.3 points, respectively.
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has managed to occupy the seventh place followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the eighth place. The shows have managed to bag 21.0 and 18.8 points, respectively.
Ek Duje Ke Vaaste & Yeh Hai Chahatein
Sony TV's Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein have managed to hold the ninth and 10th places. The shows have grabbed 16.1 and 15.5 points.
