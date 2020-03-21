TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Tops The Chart; Choti Sarrdaarni Witnesses A Jump

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the second spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has jumped to the first place. The shows have managed to get 34.7 and 36.5 points, respectively.

Naagin 4 & Ek Duje Ke Vaaste

Naagin 4 has managed to jump to the third place followed by Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 at the fourth place. The shows have managed to garner 33.3 and 31.0 points, respectively.

Choti Sarrdaarrni & Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni and Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay have jumped to the fifth and sixth places. The shows have garnered 27.4 and 25.0 points, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Beyhadh 2

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to bag the seventh place with 23.8 points while Beyhadh 2 is at the eighth place with 21.0 points.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Both Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum have witnessed drops. The shows have managed to grab the ninth and the tenth places with 20.0 and 18.1 points, respectively.