TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Tops The Chart; Choti Sarrdaarni Witnesses A Jump
The latest online TRP ratings are here! Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have swapped their places. While shows like Choti Sarrdaarni, The Kapil Sharma Show and Naagin 4 have witnessed jumps, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Beyhadh 2, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum have dropped down on the online TRP chart.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the second spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has jumped to the first place. The shows have managed to get 34.7 and 36.5 points, respectively.
Naagin 4 & Ek Duje Ke Vaaste
Naagin 4 has managed to jump to the third place followed by Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 at the fourth place. The shows have managed to garner 33.3 and 31.0 points, respectively.
Choti Sarrdaarrni & Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni and Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay have jumped to the fifth and sixth places. The shows have garnered 27.4 and 25.0 points, respectively.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Beyhadh 2
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to bag the seventh place with 23.8 points while Beyhadh 2 is at the eighth place with 21.0 points.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
Both Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum have witnessed drops. The shows have managed to grab the ninth and the tenth places with 20.0 and 18.1 points, respectively.
Top 10 Shows (Online)
1. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
3. Naagin 4
4. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2
5. Choti Sarrdaarrni
6. Kasautii Zindagii Kay
7. The Kapil Sharma Show
8. Beyhadh 2
9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
10. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
