Tujhse Hai Raabta's Sehban Confirms Being Approached For Bigg Boss; Reveals Why He Rejected It!

Bigg Boss 14 has been hitting the headlines since a long time. The makers have already announced the premiere date but they are yet to reveal the confirmed list of contestants. Many names are doing the rounds regarding the participation. Tujhse Hi Raabta's Sehban Azim was among the celebrity who was approached, but he revealed to Bollywoodlife that he declined the offer.

Sehban confirmed that he did get a call from Bigg Boss 14, but declined it. He also added that he respects people who are a part of the show as it takes a lot of courage and he doesn't think he has that in him!

The actor was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "I have told no to Bigg Boss as I don't understand the show. I haven't said no to reality shows in general. The thing is you (as a viewer) don't know what is happening (in Bigg Boss). You don't know where they will take the story and how much they are showing. They shoot for an entire day and show footage of only 30 minutes or so. The truth is sometimes very different. The makers show the viewers things that the viewers want to see. So while you are doing a reality show, in the end you are just a puppet because they will decide what they want to show."

He further added, "In a TV show, I have to play a character. You give me character from a show and I know that I have to play it. You give me a script and I will keep on playing it. That I understand. But if you tell me that you are Sehban and we will make you do things and we will put less salt in your food so that you react and get angry, that I don't get. So, they bring the actor to that level in which he/she feels troubled. So why do I get into that situation? I know fame and money are necessary but it's not that necessary that I get into tough situations. I want to avoid it."

