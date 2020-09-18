Tujhse Hai Raabta's Sehban & Reem Deny Reports Of Show Going Off-Air; React To Their Dating Rumours

Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh, who play the roles of Malhar and Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta, are one of the best on-screen couples of television. The duo has been shooting for the show for two years now and have also been sharing pictures from on and off-sets. Of late, there were rumours of the duo being more than friends. However, both the actors denied the rumours and said that there is nothing beyond friendship.

Sehban was quoted by TOI as saying, "Reem and I shoot for 12 hours every day of the week. It is obvious that people will link us together, since we are very good friends. Reem is a wonderful girl and a thorough professional. I am glad to have her as Kalyani in the show. Nobody could have played the character better than Reem. However, we are only friends and nothing beyond that. All the pictures that you see on my social media handle, are from the show and tell you about the great bond we share. I am happy being single."

Reem too echoed the same. She said, "We are just really good friends. It has been more than two years since we started shooting the show together. Sehban and I share a great understanding and we have a beautiful bond."

Recently, there were reports of the show going off-air, but both Sehban and Reem have denied it. Reem revealed that her producers have informed her that it is just rumours, and she trusts them. On the other hand, Sehban said that the show is doing well, and hence, the reports are not true.

