Tujhse Hai Raabta To Take 5-Year Leap; Shrashti Maheshwari's Character To Bring New Twists

Tujhse Hai Raabta To Take 5-Year Leap

In a shocking twist, Malhar will be seen pulling the trigger on the love of his life Kalyani. Post this, the show will take a leap and Malhar will be seen deeply dejected. Anupriya too loses all hope as she assumes Kalyani is dead.

Kalyani To Return As An IAS Officer

As per a TOI report, Kalyani will return to their lives soon! She will be seen as an IAS officer! It has to be seen how Kalyani returns from the dead and instils confidence in Anupriya and Malhar.

Sehban Azim On Leap

Regarding the leap, Sehban Azim was quoted by TOI as saying, "Kalyani and Malhar are one of the most loved on-screen couples, but the upcoming leap will surely surprise the audience and I am sure they are going to enjoy seeing the other side of me and unravel what actually transpired that triggered me to end up shooting Kalyani."

Shrashti Maheshwari’s Character To Bring New Twists

Also, viewers will get to watcha new entry post leap! Shrashti Maheshwari will be entering the show and her character will apparently bring new twists in the show. As per the report, Shrashti will play the parallel lead. She will essay the character of Avni, a 25-year-old rich and beautiful girl who was dumped by a man after she got pregnant. Her character will apparently fall in love with Malhar.

Shrashti Says…

Regarding her role, Sharshti said, "I am glad the makers of the show chose me to play this pivotal role in such a popular show. Avni is a fresh challenge for me, she is a lively girl. How she will impact Malhar and Kalyani's lives in the next chapter is something the viewers will want to see and I am excited to see their reaction when I enter the show."