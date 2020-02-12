SHOCKING! TV Actor Shahbaz Khan Booked For Allegedly Molesting Teenage Girl

Bollywood film and TV actor Shahbaz Khan has been booked by Mumbai Police for allegedly molesting a teenage girl.

As per indiatvnews.com report, the Mumbai cops have filed FIR on Shahbaz under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The matter is being investigated by police and he has not yet been taken in custody.

A news agency ANI wrote on Twitter, "Case of molestation filed against actor Shahbaz Khan at Oshiwara Police Station. FIR registered under IPC sec 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). Investigation on."

Actor Shahbaz Khan is the son of Padma Bhushan awardee Ustad Amir Khan, a classical singer. His real name is Haider Khan. The actor began his career in the 90s and worked in many Bollywood films. He has mostly done negative roles.

Shahbaz Khan has worked in films like Karan-Arjun, Masti, Ziddi, Arjun Pandit and so on. Apart from that, he worked in many TV shows like Yug, The Great Maratha, Betaal Pachisi, Chandrakanta, Tenali Rama, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and The Sword of Tipu Sultan.