    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      SHOCKING! TV Actor Shahbaz Khan Booked For Allegedly Molesting Teenage Girl

      By
      |

      Bollywood film and TV actor Shahbaz Khan has been booked by Mumbai Police for allegedly molesting a teenage girl.

      As per indiatvnews.com report, the Mumbai cops have filed FIR on Shahbaz under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The matter is being investigated by police and he has not yet been taken in custody.

      Shahbaz Khan

      A news agency ANI wrote on Twitter, "Case of molestation filed against actor Shahbaz Khan at Oshiwara Police Station. FIR registered under IPC sec 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). Investigation on."

      Actor Shahbaz Khan is the son of Padma Bhushan awardee Ustad Amir Khan, a classical singer. His real name is Haider Khan. The actor began his career in the 90s and worked in many Bollywood films. He has mostly done negative roles.

      Shahbaz Khan has worked in films like Karan-Arjun, Masti, Ziddi, Arjun Pandit and so on. Apart from that, he worked in many TV shows like Yug, The Great Maratha, Betaal Pachisi, Chandrakanta, Tenali Rama, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and The Sword of Tipu Sultan.

      Read more about: shahbaz khan tv actor
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X