TV Actors Karam Rajpal And Sanjay Kaushik Test Positive For COVID-19

Earlier today, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s producer Sanjay Kohli had tested positive for COVID-19. And now, it’s been reported that actors Karam Rajpal and Sanjay Kaushik who currently star in Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhaari and Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram respectively, have also tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a TOI report, Karam who plays the lead role of Guddu on his &TV show initially developed a common cold and fever. The actor believed it was viral fever and had taken a break from the shoot to rest. However, later on his doctor’s advice, Karam underwent a test for COVID-19 and tested positive on Friday.

A source close to the development revealed, “We have been taking all the precautionary measures, right from regular sanitisation and fumigation of the sets to running temperature checks for every crew member multiple times a day. However, unfortunately, Karam has tested positive for COVID-19. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

On the other hand, Sanjay Kaushik, who is currently playing Rishimuni Narad in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, also tested positive for coronavirus today on set while he was shooting. The actor said, “Yes, I tested positive for COVID-19 today. While I was shooting with the team on the sets, I started coughing a bit, so I went for a routine check-up. I was told that I had tested positive and soon after, I started getting a cold and fever. As soon as I was told about it, I immediately returned home, so that no one else on sets was infected because of me.”

He went on to add, “My wife is there at home to take care of me, but we are living in two different rooms to maintain social distancing. I will be in isolation for the next 10 days. Currently, I have a cold, cough and fever, so I will be resting it out for the next few days. Shooting for the show will be stalled for three days from tomorrow.”

