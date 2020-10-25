TV Actress Preetika Chauhan Arrested By NCB While Procuring Marijuana From A Peddler

TV actress Preetika Chauhan was caught red-handed by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) while taking drugs from a peddler. A senior official of NCB said that she was intercepted while taking the delivery of marijuana and has been arrested by the department. Preetika has worked in many serials including Savdhaan India and Devo Ke Dev Mahadev.

News agency ANI confirmed the news and tweeted, “A team of Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended two persons at Machhimar, Versova, and succeeded in a seizure of 99 grams of Ganja from their possession, yesterday. The two persons - one Faisal & TV actor Preetika Chauhan - were arrested & produced before court: Narcotics Control Bureau”

For the uninitiated, the officials from Mumbai NCB have conducted three raids since Saturday in a major crackdown against drug trafficking. This has led to the arrest of six persons in total including actress Preetika and a Tanzanian national.

The operation had officers deployed in plain clothes across multiple locations and was headed by NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

The NCB teams are unearthing drug syndicates linked in supplying banned contraband to celebrities. These crackdowns have come in the wake of the ongoing drug probe associated with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing away.

The agency has reportedly come across international links in which the contraband is sourced from overseas and sold through multiple layers of carriers in the city who are involved in the supply chain and consumption of drugs. They are currently probing all aspects of the illegal nexus including suppliers, peddlers and also consumers.

