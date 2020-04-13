TV Anchor Jacqueline Threatened By Neighbours Over Feeding Stray Dogs Amid The Lockdown

India is completely gripped by the novel Coronavirus and there is a huge panic around the same. There has been much news surfacing on the internet related to the lockdown and the panic surrounding the Corona. Well, Tamil TV actress Jacqueline is the recent one to join the list of people who have faced the distressing situation during the lockdown. The actress recently revealed an awful experience that occurred outside her house. She was threatened by her neighbours for feeding stray dogs in front of his residence.

The dogs in her house who were also barking seeing the stray dogs had infuriated the neighbour. Jacqueline took to her Instagram handle to share the same. She stated that the neighbour was furious even after she apologized to him. She added that he ended up bringing her religion into the issue. She wrote, "Humans : Today there was a fight with my neighbor... I did a very big mistake , I kept food for the street dog in front of his gate though I have dogs in my house they continuously shout seeing other dogs (very big mistake ) and I apologized for the mistake and he told me one word tht was very disturbing for me so I want it to share with u all 'veedu pogunthu sathiruva christi** Ponnu nu vidra' ... I don't know this thing is to do with my religion... plz be humans at least in this situation ."(sic)

Jacqueline started off with Vijay TV's daily soap, Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal. She rose to fame through Andal Azhagar and has also hosted the Tamil stand-up comedy reality television show Kalakka Povathu Yaaru.

