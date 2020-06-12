    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      TV Serial Actors Might Have To Hug Mannequins To Film Intimate Scenes Due To COVID-19 Scare

      By
      |

      After receiving permission from various state governments to resume shooting, many TV serials are gearing up to return to the sets by adhering to the guidelines issued to combat the spread of COVID-19. Some of the key rules to be adhered to include, not shooting with child actors below the age of 10 and senior actors above the age of 65.

      Meanwhile, the Bengali small screen industry has recently resumed shooting after 87 days. Many makers have decided to include COVID-19 in their storylines in order to explain social distancing between various characters. Writer-director Leena Gangopadhyay of Bengali TV serial Sreemoyee told TOI, “We shot a scene with a character called Sankalpa. He is down with fever and has to be hospitalized. So, when someone wants to come close and check his temperature, Sankalpa asks the person to stay away and says: 'Don’t come. Tumi kachhe esho na karon ekhon Corona hochhe’.” (sic)

      TV Serial

      For the unversed, a minimum of 6 feet distance has to be maintained between two actors at all times during filming. This has posed another problem for shows as most of them have a huge ensemble of actors and in case of scenes involving a family, it now has to be written and shot in ways that don’t require characters to stand close to one another.

      While a few makers plan on including social distancing caused due to the virus in their storylines, others are coming up with creative options such as planning on using mannequins for intimate scenes and for shots that require show actors to hug each on-screen. Kolkata based Sani Ghosh Ray, who produces Phirki, Dhrubotara, Sanjher Bati among other shows revealed, “Everyone has been very cooperative. For the hugging scenes, we were planning to use cheat scenes and use mannequins for those characters who have their back to the camera.” As a result, the artist facing the camera will actually be embracing a mannequin that is in costume!

      ALSO READ: Munmun Dutta Opens Up About Resuming Shoot For Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Amid COVID-19

      Read more about: tv serial coronavirus lockdown
      Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 15:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X