Tweeple Remind Devoleena Bhattacharjee Of Being Questioned In Murder Case After She Supported Ankita

Devoleena Hits Back At A User Who Reminded Her Of Being Questioned In Murder Case

A user wrote, "Ap bhi kuch time pehle jail aur court ke chaakr kat rahi thi." To this Devoleena replied, "By god grace aise naubat ayee nahi meri.God forbid kahin aapke chakkar naa lag jaaye.Sambhal k rahiye ga..😊"

‘I Never Used Drugs Ever In My Life Nor I Fed Anyone’

The user also tweeted, "Questioned in a murder case similiarly here rhea is questioned ,she is not yet found guilty." To this, Saathiya actress wrote, "And yes i never used drugs ever in my life nor i fed anyone nor i have misused anyones finances etc etc..hope you understood what i mean.😁"

‘Who Knows Better Than Me What The Media Trial Is’

The user also shared a picture of Devoleena, who had visited police station. To this, the actress wrote, "🤣🤣🤣🤣Well Well Well..who knows better than me what the media trial is..btw it was way more worst in my case because the media without having any information they made headlines of me getting arrested bla bla.But truth prevails as we all know.And here i am🥰😁"

‘There Is A Vast Difference Between These Cases’

She further tweeted, "And yes there is a vast difference between these cases.Because i was not the accused one nor i got involved in any drugs peddling nor i gave interviews to defame anyone or for any publicity.😊"