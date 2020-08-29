Upasana Singh Says Just Because She & Kapil Are Not Working Together, Doesn’t Mean They’re Enemies

Upasana Singh was a part of popular shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil. The actress is known for her dialogues like 'Abba, Jabba' and her character of Kapil's bua was loved by many. But, a few of Kapil's team parted ways after the comedian had a fight with Sunil Grover and TKSS went off air. Now, TKSS season 2 is back but Upasana is not in it. She is currently seen in a new show Gangs of Filmistan that has Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde and other popular comedians. When ETimesTV asked Upasana about her bond with Kapil Sharma and his team, the actress said that she is in touch with Kapil and there is no animosity between them!

Upasana was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I am connected with Kapil and we often speak to each other over the phone. In fact, he was to sing in my directorial debut Punjabi film and we had even met each other for the same. He is a very nice person. Many people try to float rumours that we are enemies just because we are not working with each other it doesn't mean we are enemies. It happens you don't always work with the same people. I have worked in films also, but that doesn't mean I will keep working with the same people."

Upasana was all praise for Kapil, Sumona Chakravarti and Kiku Sharda, with whom she worked in a couple of shows. The actress said that she had great time working with Kapil and his team and they are fantastic people. She added that she has some beautiful memories with them. Further, she said that she misses working with Ali Asgar also as she is used to working with him, but currently he is doing another show.

She further added, "It's not like he doesn't call me, or we don't talk to each other. There is no animosity. In fact, I worked with him twice in between. We all are good friends. Kapil is very sweet to me and he speaks to me nicely. Even Kiku Sharda and Sumona are great people to work with."

