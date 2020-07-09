Urvashi Dholakia Celebrates Birthday With Her Twins; Anita Hassanandani & Neha Kakkar Shower Wishes!

As Urvashi Dholakia turned 41 on July 9, 2020, the actress was inundated with birthday wishes from her fans and friends including former co-star Anita Hassanandani and singer Neha Kakkar who hailed Urvashi as the strongest person she knows.

The actress who became a household name by starring as Komolika in 2001’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, had a quarantine birthday celebration with her mother and twin sons Sagar and Kshitij. She shared some lovely pictures and videos from the cake-cutting celebration on Instagram and wrote, “Here’s to turning a year younger” followed with “And I refuse to grow old Some birthday madness with @4umehra Happy birthday to me.” Check out the post below:

Urvashi’s Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii co-star Anita Hassanandani shared an adorable post that read, “Happy birthday my onscreen n offscreen “saheli” forevvaaa! Love you @urvashidholakia9.” (sic)

Neha Kakkar who was a part of her 'Didi’ and family’s celebration too penned a note that said, “Happy Birthday @urvashidholakia9 Didi!! One of the most Strongest Women I know, Inspiration to all those Single Mothers, in-fact all those women who think they can’t do much after losing a life partner and having kids with them. Look at her! How beautiful she is and her kids, of course, She’s an inspiration for me too Love You, Didi!!!!!! #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries #UrvashiDholakia”

