    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Urvashi Dholakia Celebrates Birthday With Her Twins; Anita Hassanandani & Neha Kakkar Shower Wishes!

      By
      |

      As Urvashi Dholakia turned 41 on July 9, 2020, the actress was inundated with birthday wishes from her fans and friends including former co-star Anita Hassanandani and singer Neha Kakkar who hailed Urvashi as the strongest person she knows.

      Urvashi Dholakia

      The actress who became a household name by starring as Komolika in 2001’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, had a quarantine birthday celebration with her mother and twin sons Sagar and Kshitij. She shared some lovely pictures and videos from the cake-cutting celebration on Instagram and wrote, “Here’s to turning a year younger” followed with “And I refuse to grow old Some birthday madness with @4umehra Happy birthday to me.” Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      Here’s to turning a year younger 🥰❤️😘 . . #birthday #happybirthdaytome #celebration #aboutlastnight #birthdaymadness #happybirthday #quarantinebirthday #julybaby #cancerian #birthday2020

      A post shared by Urvashi Dholakia (@urvashidholakia9) on Jul 9, 2020 at 1:07am PDT

      View this post on Instagram

      And I refuse to grow old 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Some birthday madness with @4umehra 🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday to me 🥰 . . #birthday #happybirthdaytome #celebration #aboutlastnight #birthdaymadness #happybirthday #quarantinebirthday #julybaby #cancerian #birthday2020

      A post shared by Urvashi Dholakia (@urvashidholakia9) on Jul 9, 2020 at 3:45am PDT

      Urvashi’s Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii co-star Anita Hassanandani shared an adorable post that read, “Happy birthday my onscreen n offscreen “saheli” forevvaaa! Love you @urvashidholakia9.” (sic)

      View this post on Instagram

      Happy birthday my onscreen n offscreen “saheli” forevvaaa! Love you @urvashidholakia9

      A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Jul 9, 2020 at 12:40am PDT

      Neha Kakkar who was a part of her 'Didi’ and family’s celebration too penned a note that said, “Happy Birthday @urvashidholakia9 Didi!! One of the most Strongest Women I know, Inspiration to all those Single Mothers, in-fact all those women who think they can’t do much after losing a life partner and having kids with them. Look at her! How beautiful she is and her kids, of course, She’s an inspiration for me too Love You, Didi!!!!!! #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries #UrvashiDholakia”

      View this post on Instagram

      Happy Birthday @urvashidholakia9 Didi!! One of the most Strongest Women I know, Inspiration to all those Single Mothers, in-fact all those women who think they can’t do much after loosing a life partner and having kids with them. Look at her! How beautiful she is ♥️🙌🏼 and her kids 🤗 of course She’s inspiration for me too 🥰 Love You Didi!!!!!! 🤗🤗😘😘 #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries #UrvashiDholakia

      A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on Jul 8, 2020 at 9:59pm PDT

      Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 22:19 [IST]
