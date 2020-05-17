Urvashi Dholakia On Sending Sons To Boarding School At Age 8: ‘It Put Me Under A Massive Depression'

Urvashi Dholakia became a household name by starring as Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, since she became a single mother to her twin sons Sagar and Kshitij at the young age of 17, the actress lost out on seeing her kids grow up due to professional commitments.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss 6 winner confessed to having suffered from depression when she decided to send her sons to boarding school when they were just eight years old.

Urvashi said, “Unfortunately, that is something that did come to my mind that I had barely been able to give them any time, and because of that, I had to send them to the boarding school. I had no other choice. I was never happy with the decision of sending them away. It put me under a massive depression but on the other hand, I had to do it for their future,” she said.

She went on to add, “I did not see them grow but I am happy that I gave them time when they were back. I had to restart my work after a point and then I did Bigg Boss and that was the only time I was away from them. Then, I took a conscious decision of not wanting to work because I decided I have to see them grow because I couldn’t see them grow during their childhood.”

For the unversed, Urvashi began her career at a child star in Dekh Bhai Dekh. She then went on to be a part of shows such as Shaktimaan and Ghar Ek Mandir. This was followed by her first big breakthrough on starring as the parallel lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Kabhi Sauten Kabhi Saheli. More recently, the 40-year-old actress took part in Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

