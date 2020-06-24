    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Urvashi Dholakia Slams A User Who Sent Her A Filthy Message & Called Her A Gold Digger

      Urvashi Dholakia became a household name with her role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's iconic show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress was recently seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye along with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. Urvashi has been active on social media and has been keeping her fans updated and entertained by sharing pictures and funny videos with her sons. Recently, she received a filthy message from a user, who even called her a gold digger.

      Obviously, this didn't go down well with the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress, who slammed the user and asked Instagram to delete and block the user!

      Urvashi shared the snapshot of the messaged and wrote, "@instagram I think it's time to delete and block this piece of sh*t account! Thanks!" She further wrote, "#fearlesswoman #youcantsuppressme #nofear #f**kyoutoo."

      Many actresses like Aashka Goradia, Shveta Salve and Aishwarya Sakhuja had also received such dirty messages, and they slammed them by sharing screenshots on their social media accounts.

      Coming back to Urvashi, the actress had earlier revealed to HT that she had rejected 15 shows after Bigg Boss 6 as she had taken a break and wanted to spend time with her boys in their late teens. She wanted them to turn 21 and then return to work. The actress said that she is content in the space she is right now.

