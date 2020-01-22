    For Quick Alerts
      Uttaran Actor Krrip Kapur Suri And Wife Simran Have Been Blessed With A Baby Girl

      Actor Krrip Kapur Suri and his wife Simran have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple embraced parenthood on January 19, 2020. The Uttaran fame actor confirmed the same in an interview with TOI.

      Krrip said, “We have been blessed with Goddess Lakshmi. It’s an amazing feeling and Simran and I are on cloud nine. We can’t express our happiness in words. She is the best gift we have received from God, she has made us positive in just one day.” He went on to add, “We have named her Ray Kapur Suri, as she is our 'Ray’ of hope of peace, love and happiness. She is everything that we ever dreamt of in life.” (sic)

      Krrip Kapur Suri

      Krrip’s wife Simran also took to social media to share the happy news with fans and well-wishers. Simran wrote, "Thank you Universe for our Baby Angel "Ray Kapur Suri" she is our Ray of hope, peace and love. She is everything we ever dreamt of. Thank you, Everyone, for your blessings and love."

      For the uninitiated, Krrip Suri had announced last year that he would be welcoming his first child in the month of February. The couple is extremely happy as they always wanted a daughter. The lovely duo had tied the knot in August 2018.

      On the work front, Krrip Kapur Suri was last seen in the serial Vish. The talented actor, over the years, has been a part of several shows such as Phulwa, Sadda Haq, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, and Laal Ishq to name a few.

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 21:15 [IST]
