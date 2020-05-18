Varsha Usgaonkar Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane As Mahabharat Airs On Colors

Back in the day, B.R Chopra’s Mahabharat had received an iconic status. Bringing back one of the most cherished mythological shows of Indian television is COLORS and the entire star-cast of the show is extremely excited. Decades on, the cast of the show are still very well connected and are happy to reminisce good old days. Varsha Usgaonkar who essayed the role of Uttara in the show shares her fond memories of the golden days.

The bonding of the entire cast and crew was so strong even then that they used to work really hard by helping each other out with dialogues and tips for making various scenes exciting.

Revisiting the time, Varsha said, “Today when as I sit with my family and re-watch the entire epic, nostalgia sets in, and I am instantly transported back in time. I fondly remember B R Chopra sir’s words and how he would be our guiding light while shooting. The entire cast was and still is extremely fond of each other and we would all have our lunch break together. They were no less than a family to me and even on my off days, I would go to the sets just to catch up with them. It has been a great journey full of fun and learnings and I happy to reminisce it once again on COLORS, I truly hope that the new generations will also enjoy watching it and see and imbibe the learnings.”

