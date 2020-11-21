    For Quick Alerts
      Vikas Gupta's Brother Siddharth Recalls Living With Late Sushant; Calls Him Genetic Specimen

      Vikas Gupta's brother Siddharth Gupta lived with Sushant Singh Rajput during 2018-2019. Recently, the actor recalled how it was living with the Pavitra Rishta actor. Siddharth called Sushant a mentor, brother, maverick and a genetic specimen. He also revealed that the late actor hated being alone.

      Siddharth Gupta Recalls Living With Late Sushant

      In an interview with The Quint, he said, "He was everything that doesn't have a definition to be very honest, he was a mentor, he was a brother. Staying with him was like getting inspired every day. The reason we connected was a lot of common interests, we were a lot into sports, I'm majorly into sports he was majorly into sports, I'm an engineer, he is an engineer, I'm into science he is into science. And beyond that, he took me to the other side of it where he made me understand the biggest thing, consciousness, he was a maverick."

      Siddharth Gupta Calls Sushant Genetic Specimen

      He added, "He was a mad person. I thought he was a genetic specimen. He didn't like being alone." He further added that he met Sushant at different phases and at each phase, he was a different person. He further said that the Kedarnath actor could talk about anything under the sun, and one thing that he learned from him is that consciousness is something they should be grateful for.

      Siddharth Says…

      Siddharth also revealed that when he woke up, two cups of coffee would be ready for him and he is a coffee addict because of Sushant.

      Sushant's Death Is A Major Loss For Siddharth

      Siddharth said that Sushant's death is a major loss for him, as the late actor had great dreams and taught them how to dream.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 11:35 [IST]
      X