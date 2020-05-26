Vikas Gupta's Building Sealed; Producer Says 'Situation Is Far Worse Than It's Being Portrayed'

After Arjun Bijlani, the latest celebrity whose building has been sealed is Vikas Gupta. As per a Spotboye report, Vikas' residential complex in Malad West has been sealed, after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

Vikas revealed that these are troubled times for everyone and they need to be careful. He also added that the situation is far worse than it is being portrayed.

The producer was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "These are troubled times for everyone. We need to be careful and attentive. The situation is far worse than it's being portrayed. There are not enough beds in hospital and not enough death beds in the resting place. That's the situation. I would only request everyone to be taking this more seriously than their jobs or exams or some relationships. Jab insaan rahega to sab rahenge."

Recently, Arjun Bijlani's building was sealed as a help from a doctor's family (who stayed in the same building) was tested positive for Coronavirus. He had said that he is worried, as he has a five-year-old son, and added that they need to be extra careful now.

A few weeks ago, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's building was sealed, as her cook came in contact with a Coronavirus patient. Also, Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya have quarantined themselves after their cook tested positive for COVID-19.

Shivin Narang, Ankita Lokhande and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors- Tanmay Vekaria, Sonalika Joshi and Azhar Shaikh's buildings were also sealed after their residents tested positive for Coronavirus.

