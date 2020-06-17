Vikas Gupta Calls Out Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde & Priyank For Making His Life A Living Hell!

Vikas Warns ‘Evil’ People Who Made His Life Hell!

The producer shared the snapshots of negative news stories published against him. In the caption, he named Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma and Shilpa Shinde and warned them that he will call out all ‘evil people' who made him go through hell!

Vikas Writes…

Sharing the video, Vikas wrote, "Never backing down - till I have anything left in me . Even if I am alone .This is what made something snap on me . To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy , too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers."

Vikas Calls Out Parth, Shilpa & Priyank

He further added, "I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it's not then what . What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years . Form to the police . Only defamation charges that also fight the case #vikasgupta #Shilpashinde #priyanksharma #parthsamthaan I won't even mentions the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me. Before you all decide to torture me to this extend i will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else."

‘I Will Not Be Afraid Of Anyone Now’

Vikas concluded the video by saying, "I will tell everything, right from the beginning. I will not be afraid of anyone now, I have already been afraid from many people since long. I am going to call out each one of you who made me go through hell."

Vikas Gupta’s Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput

Recently, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant also shared a tribute video to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He recalled the good moments spent with Sushant and wrote, "I remember the months we spend at #chaicoffee sharing dreams of future. ThankU for taking care of my brother like your own. You kept him with you as your family for so long that i lost count of months - (No rent was ever shared or any expenses- he was the older brother 🤬) You taught him , loved him & trained him even better than I did 🙏 Gratitude for whatever it's worth now. I am sorry I couldn't help cause I needed it myself. RIP ❤️."