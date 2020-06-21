Vikas Gupta Comes Out As Bisexual; Reveals He Was In A Relationship With Parth Samthaan For 2 Years
Vikas Gupta recently made a video calling out industry friends and colleagues especially Parth Smathaan, Shilpa Shinde, and Priyank Sharma for blackmailing and threatening him. He opened up about facing mental pressure and decided to speak up after feeling shooked by Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death.
And now, Vikas has surprised everyone by coming out as bisexual on Twitter. The producer wrote, "Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out 😊" (sic).
This was closely followed by Vikas making another video addressing the accusations made by Parth and Priyank. He stated, “I would like to tell you, Parth and Priyank have never been forcefully touched or done things because both don’t mind being touched by boys.”
Vikas then went on to reveal that his first relationship was in fact with Parth Samthaan and it lasted for almost 2 years. He continued and stated that Parth ended up filing cases against him once things went kaput between them. The former Bigg Boss contestant added that the only reason he remained silent was that Parth had come back to him after 3 years and he forgave him and decided to not speak publicly about the relationship as it would have had an adverse effect on Parth’s career.
As for Priyank, Vikas said, "Priyank Sharma was the boy I was in a relationship with. I and Priyank started out as really good friends but then it turned into something else. Priyank is a very complex and confused child." He even revealed that Priyank lived at his place for 1.5 years, following which they decided to enter the Bigg Boss house.
Vikas also thanked Karan Kundrra and Ekta Kapoor for their support in helping him accept his sexuality. He wrote, “I am thankful #karankundra for all these years even after knowing about my sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older brother protecting me .M for making me realise it’s okay And Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will be there no matter what Gayu Maam Thanku for the call yesterday. This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family . Thankyou for taking care of me.” Check out the entire post and video below:
Here I am , how I am - Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me . It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better. My family has left me for what ever reason they want to give but I will not Bring shame to Them by putting details of it both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend . I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to. As for my mom , I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who don’t find me kool anymore thankyou for being good to me when ever you were. I am thankful #karankundra undra for all these years even after knowing about my sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older brother protecting me . M for making me realise it’s okay And Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will be there no matter what ❤️ Gayu Maam Thanku for the call yesterday. This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family . Thankyou for taking care of me .
