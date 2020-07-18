Vikas Gupta Pens Heartfelt Note For Sushant Singh Rajput Thanking Him For Taking Care Of His Brother

Vikas penned a heartfelt note thanking Sushant Singh Rajput for helping and taking care of his brother Siddarth Gupta when he moved out of his house. He also revealed that Sushant did more than a friend would do to him, and they (Vikas and Siddarth) will always be grateful to him.

Vikas wrote, "Couldn't help but sharing it. It's beautiful. Thankyou Sushu for being YOU to Sid. Not many people know Sushant took my brother in when he moved out of my home. Almost a year of looking after him, teaching him like he is doing it here and so much more. You did more than a friend would ever do for me. we will always be grateful. #sushantsinghrajput #vikasgupta #sidharthgupta you are one of the stars up there. You are Gods own Child."

Siddarth too had shared the same video and captioned, "Didn't sleep much last night. Kept looking up at the sky hoping i could see you in the thick traffic up there. I think i did. Miss you. 💔"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddarth s Gupta (@siddharthhgupta) on Jul 14, 2020 at 8:37pm PDT

For the uninitiated, Siddarth and Sushant were close friends and the former lived with him. Vikas had also revealed that he and Sushant shared the same gym trainer.

Apparently, Vikas knew Sushant from Pavitra Rishta days. After hearing about the news of Sushant's demise, Vikas was devastated and opened up about depression on his social media. The producer had also shared a picture in which he was snapped with Sushant, Ankita Lokhande and Nivedita Basu, and revealed how Sushant was a carefree and happy lad. He was also all praise for Ankita, who 'wouldn't leave him (Sushant) till he has the smile on his face again'! He called Ankita, 'shock absorber'.

But now, all his posts are deleted from his Instagram account. Well, this is not the first time, earlier too (in May, 2020), Vikas had deleted all his Instagram posts.

