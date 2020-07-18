    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vikas Gupta Pens Heartfelt Note For Sushant Singh Rajput Thanking Him For Taking Care Of His Brother

      By
      |

      Vikas penned a heartfelt note thanking Sushant Singh Rajput for helping and taking care of his brother Siddarth Gupta when he moved out of his house. He also revealed that Sushant did more than a friend would do to him, and they (Vikas and Siddarth) will always be grateful to him.

      Vikas wrote, "Couldn't help but sharing it. It's beautiful. Thankyou Sushu for being YOU to Sid. Not many people know Sushant took my brother in when he moved out of my home. Almost a year of looking after him, teaching him like he is doing it here and so much more. You did more than a friend would ever do for me. we will always be grateful. #sushantsinghrajput #vikasgupta #sidharthgupta you are one of the stars up there. You are Gods own Child."

      Vikas Gupta Pens Heartfelt Note For Sushant Singh Rajput Thanking Him For Taking Care Of His Brother

      Siddarth too had shared the same video and captioned, "Didn't sleep much last night. Kept looking up at the sky hoping i could see you in the thick traffic up there. I think i did. Miss you. 💔"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Siddarth s Gupta (@siddharthhgupta) on Jul 14, 2020 at 8:37pm PDT

      For the uninitiated, Siddarth and Sushant were close friends and the former lived with him. Vikas had also revealed that he and Sushant shared the same gym trainer.

      Apparently, Vikas knew Sushant from Pavitra Rishta days. After hearing about the news of Sushant's demise, Vikas was devastated and opened up about depression on his social media. The producer had also shared a picture in which he was snapped with Sushant, Ankita Lokhande and Nivedita Basu, and revealed how Sushant was a carefree and happy lad. He was also all praise for Ankita, who 'wouldn't leave him (Sushant) till he has the smile on his face again'! He called Ankita, 'shock absorber'.

      But now, all his posts are deleted from his Instagram account. Well, this is not the first time, earlier too (in May, 2020), Vikas had deleted all his Instagram posts.

      Also Read: Ankita Lokhande & Ekta Kapoor To Come Up With Pavitra Rishta 2 As A Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput!

      Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Announces Pavitra Rishta Fund In Memory Of Manav Aka Sushant Singh Rajput

      Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 15:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X