    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vikas Gupta Reacts To Danish Zehen's Murder Claims; Calls Shilpa Shinde The Worst Human Being!

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking demise has left everyone in shock. Many actors took to social media to express shock. Recently, Vikas Gupta too took to social media, surprisingly, he revealed that he too is battling depression and called out actors-Parth Samthaan, Priyanka Sharma and Shilpa Shinde. In a video shared by him, the producer revealed that he was in relationship with Parth and Priyank previously. He also revealed that he is bisexual. In the same video, he spoke about Shilpa Shinde as well. He clarified allegations made by Shilpa Shinde and others.

      About Danish Zehen’s Death

      About Danish Zehen’s Death

      Speaking about Shilpa Shinde and Danish Zehen's death, Vikas said, "When people said that Danish Zehen was removed from Ace of Space so that they could plan his accident and tortured an emotional person so much, I really went through a lot of sh*t. It is here Shilpa Shinde that you lost all your respect. I completely lost respect for you. I used to think that you've been wronged and you think in a certain way but no, nothing wrong has ever happened with you."

      Danish Zehen Had To Leave The House Due To Commitment

      Danish Zehen Had To Leave The House Due To Commitment

      It has to be recalled that Danish Zehen, who participated in Vikas' show, Ace Of Space, died in a tragic accident. Many claimed that he was murdered. Danish had to leave the house as he had commitment, it was during this time that he died in an accident.

      Vikas Further Clarified

      Vikas Further Clarified

      Many also felt the revelation of Danish's death on Ace Of Space was for publicity. Vikas clarified, "Kyon unko bataya gaya, camera ke saamne because bahar nikal ke bata nahi sakte the. Chahte toh chupa sakte the, par apko acha lagta kya, agar apki friend ki death hoti aur aap maze karthe, TV pe nach rahe ho, gaa rahe ho. Life aage badni chahiye, lekin batana zaruri tha."

      About Shilpa Shinde’s Ban

      About Shilpa Shinde’s Ban

      Regarding Shilpa Shinde's ban, the producer said, "You left 7 shows, others are scared of you, and that's why they don't want to work with you. I haven't banned you. Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) voted against her. She made claims in the press that everyone sitting in the CINTAA team had exploited her and that's when they filed a case against Shilpa. I did not file any case against her. Shilpa is the worst ever human being I have come across and she should see a doctor because she has spread a lot of filth and dirt."

      Also Read: Vikas Gupta Comes Out As Bisexual; Reveals He Was In A Relationship With Parth Samthaan For 2 Years

      Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 16:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X