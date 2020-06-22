Vikas Gupta Reacts To Danish Zehen's Murder Claims; Calls Shilpa Shinde The Worst Human Being!

About Danish Zehen’s Death

Speaking about Shilpa Shinde and Danish Zehen's death, Vikas said, "When people said that Danish Zehen was removed from Ace of Space so that they could plan his accident and tortured an emotional person so much, I really went through a lot of sh*t. It is here Shilpa Shinde that you lost all your respect. I completely lost respect for you. I used to think that you've been wronged and you think in a certain way but no, nothing wrong has ever happened with you."

Danish Zehen Had To Leave The House Due To Commitment

It has to be recalled that Danish Zehen, who participated in Vikas' show, Ace Of Space, died in a tragic accident. Many claimed that he was murdered. Danish had to leave the house as he had commitment, it was during this time that he died in an accident.

Vikas Further Clarified

Many also felt the revelation of Danish's death on Ace Of Space was for publicity. Vikas clarified, "Kyon unko bataya gaya, camera ke saamne because bahar nikal ke bata nahi sakte the. Chahte toh chupa sakte the, par apko acha lagta kya, agar apki friend ki death hoti aur aap maze karthe, TV pe nach rahe ho, gaa rahe ho. Life aage badni chahiye, lekin batana zaruri tha."

About Shilpa Shinde’s Ban

Regarding Shilpa Shinde's ban, the producer said, "You left 7 shows, others are scared of you, and that's why they don't want to work with you. I haven't banned you. Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) voted against her. She made claims in the press that everyone sitting in the CINTAA team had exploited her and that's when they filed a case against Shilpa. I did not file any case against her. Shilpa is the worst ever human being I have come across and she should see a doctor because she has spread a lot of filth and dirt."