    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vikas Gupta Requests Makers Of Dil Bechara To Release Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Film In Theatres

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the nation mourning the loss of one of its finest talents. The makers of the late actor’s last film Dil Bechara announced today that they will be releasing his romance drama digitally on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. However, the news has garnered a mixed reaction from netizens.

      And now, Sushant’s good friend and producer Vikas Gupta has extended his support to Rajput's fans by requesting the makers to consider a theatrical release for Dil Bechara.

      Vikas Gupta

      The ex-Bigg Boss contestant took to his social media account and wrote, Dear @foxstarhindi It’s a Request if you can release #dilbechara in cinemahalls whenever they open. This is @sushantsinghrajput last film and it will be heartbreaking 💔 for it not be seen in theatres. Entire India would want to see that. It’s a request please #ReleaseDilBecharaInTheatre🙏 Even if you have to put the film out the same day on The OTT platform this is going to be the last time the world will have chance to see sushant playing another life on screen. his last outing. The last time everyone gets to witness his craft. Please #foxstarstudios #foxstarhindi It would be something everyone of us will be grateful.”

      He went on to add, “Sushant You are leaving behind a brilliant body of work In a very short span of time. Can’t wait to see you doing what you loved most. #sushantsinghrajput #artist #sushu #dilbechara Bhai You have left a void in lot of hearts Thankyou everyone who commented on this post for making me realise that we have to try and give our best if Sushant film can get a theatrica release. 🙏❤️ Please tag #foxstarstudios #Foxstarhindi in comments So they know how many of us wish the same. Please also put posts or repost requesting them of the same” (sic). Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      Dear @foxstarhindi It’s a Request if you can release #dilbechara in cinemahalls when ever they open. This is @sushantsinghrajput last film and it will be heartbreaking 💔 for it not be seen in theatres. Entire India would want to see that. It’s a request please #ReleaseDilBecharaInTheatre 🙏 Even if you have to put the film out the same day on The OTT platform this is going to be the last time the world will have chance to see sushant playing another life on screen. his last outing. The last time everyone gets to witness his craft. Please #foxstarstudios #foxstarhindi It would be something everyone of us will be grateful . Sushant You are leaving behind a brilliant body of work In a very short span of time. Can’t wait to see you doing what you loved most. #sushantsinghrajput #artist #sushu #dilbechara Bhai You have left a void in lot of hearts Thankyou everyone who commented on this post for making me realise that we have to try and give our best if Sushant film can get a theatrica release. 🙏❤️ Please tag #foxstarstudios #Foxstarhindi in comments So they know how many of us wish the same. Please also put posts or repost requesting them of the same 🙏

      A post shared by Vikas Guppta (@lostboyjourney) on Jun 25, 2020 at 6:05am PDT

      ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande Was The Reason Behind Sushant Singh Rajput's Smile, Says Vikas Gupta!

      Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 23:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X