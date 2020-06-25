Vikas Gupta Requests Makers Of Dil Bechara To Release Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Film In Theatres

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the nation mourning the loss of one of its finest talents. The makers of the late actor’s last film Dil Bechara announced today that they will be releasing his romance drama digitally on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. However, the news has garnered a mixed reaction from netizens.

And now, Sushant’s good friend and producer Vikas Gupta has extended his support to Rajput's fans by requesting the makers to consider a theatrical release for Dil Bechara.

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant took to his social media account and wrote, Dear @foxstarhindi It’s a Request if you can release #dilbechara in cinemahalls whenever they open. This is @sushantsinghrajput last film and it will be heartbreaking 💔 for it not be seen in theatres. Entire India would want to see that. It’s a request please #ReleaseDilBecharaInTheatre🙏 Even if you have to put the film out the same day on The OTT platform this is going to be the last time the world will have chance to see sushant playing another life on screen. his last outing. The last time everyone gets to witness his craft. Please #foxstarstudios #foxstarhindi It would be something everyone of us will be grateful.”

He went on to add, “Sushant You are leaving behind a brilliant body of work In a very short span of time. Can’t wait to see you doing what you loved most. #sushantsinghrajput #artist #sushu #dilbechara Bhai You have left a void in lot of hearts Thankyou everyone who commented on this post for making me realise that we have to try and give our best if Sushant film can get a theatrica release. 🙏❤️ Please tag #foxstarstudios #Foxstarhindi in comments So they know how many of us wish the same. Please also put posts or repost requesting them of the same” (sic). Check out the post below:

