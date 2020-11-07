Vikas Gupta Says His Family Finds It Embarrassing To Have Him Around After He Revealed He’s Bisexual

A few months ago, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta revealed to the world that he is bisexual. The producer is now bearing the brunt, as he recently said that his family finds it embarrassing to have him around after he disclosed his sexuality to the world.

Vikas Gupta's younger brother Siddharth celebrated his birthday on November 3. His birthday bash was held at Madh Island, where Siddharth has settled down. The party was attended by Vikas' mother, brother Vatan and a large host of other friends, but Vikas was not invited.

When asked about Vikas not being a part of the bash, Siddharth told TOI, "How does what I do on my birthday make news? This is my personal life and why am I being questioned about this."

Apparently, there was a large gathering of people, who didn't wear masks at the party. When asked about the same, Siddharth said, "Every person attending the party had undergone the COVID-19 antigen test to check if he could attend or not. We also got each one's temperature with the thermal thermometer checked before he/she entered. We even had the Aarogya Setu App in function."

As per TOI report, Vikas and Siddharth were not on the same page during 2018-19. When asked about not being a part of his brother's birthday bash, Vikas told the leading daily, "My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don't want to be seen with me. Our society can be difficult, so not inviting me to the birthday is fine. I don't wish to spoil their celebrations."

