Vikas Khanna Gives EPIC Reply To Anchor Who Asked If His 'Sense Of Hunger Came From India'

The News Anchor Asks Vikas Khanna

During an interview with BBC, the anchor asked the 48-year-old chef, "These days you are famous. You have cooked for the Obamas, you have been on TV shows with Gordon Ramsay. But it wasn't always that way. You are not from a rich family so I dare say you understand how precarious it can be in India."

Vikas’ Epic Reply

To the anchor's question, Vikas replied, "I understand, but my sense of hunger didn't come from India so much, because I was born and raised in Amritsar, and we have a huge community kitchen where everyone gets fed. But my sense of hunger came from New York, when I was struggling at the very bottom, and it was not easy for a brown kid who came to America with the dream of winning a Michelin star."

The Michelin-star chef further added, "My sense of hunger came from New York, when I used to be at Grand Central, sleeping around. This is also post 9/11, so it was not easy for us to get jobs."

Vikas Khanna's Reply To The Anchor Is Winning Internet

Vikas' reply is winning netizens' hearts. Take a look at a few comments!

Hitendra Mishra: And that's how you own someone. Good one #vikaskhanna giving it back to the colonial hungovers.

Sahil Arya: Please come out from your colonial hangover..and stop disrespecting indians.. The way your anchor tried to insult chef #vikaskhanna shows your mentality.

Netizens Praise The Michelin-Star Chef

Pratyush Patra 🖊: What we Indians see: #VikasKhanna's "epic" response that his sense of #hunger came not from India but New York. What we don't see: The 2019 Global Hunger Index ranked India at 102 out of 117 nations. (Lower the rank, serious the hunger level) PS: Not every city is #Amritsar.

Richa: In the face!!! ~slow claps 👏🏻~ #burn #VikasKhanna.

@munching_miles: Bravo #VikasKhanna u humbly tamed the @BBCWorld anchor's trolls.