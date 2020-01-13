Vikas Khanna Trolled For Sharing A Pic Of Asim Riaz; Chef Shares A Post Explaining His Stance

Michelin Star Indian chef Vikas Khanna was recently at the receiving end of online trolling after he shared a picture of Asim Riaz on social media. The celebrated chef appeared on Bigg Boss 13 for a cooking task and had praised Asim Riaz’s sweet gesture.

This resulted in him receiving rude comments and questions about his faith considering he ate from the hands of Riaz who hails from Kashmir. Vikas has now explained his stance in a post whilst reminding everyone that his faith is 'Indian'.

Vikas initially took to twitter and said, "Yesterday I posted a pic on my Insta Story of #AsimRiaz feeding me cake that how that moment moved me. Many people left extremely rude comments and questions. Here is why that moment was important for me to express." (sic)

He then shared a humane note and further explained his stance on Instagram. Vikas wrote, "Dear All. I was in BiggBoss house a few days back. We had spent hours and hours to create Michelin Style plates for the Winning team.......when everyone started eating, I was so happy to see them eat. They are living in isolation without any luxury for months, it was a satisfying moment for me to see them savour my food. Except for Asim, who served me a bite with his hands first. It was a genuine moment to thank me. When I posted this humble gesture on Insta Story, I got a lot of hate filled rude messages and questions. Even questioning my faith. I'm an Indian and that's my faith. I have slept many days without food during my journey in America, I admire people with courage and big hearts even when they are at the receiving end. Humanity and Humility Shine even when they are silent and small."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sana Acts All Obsessed; Confesses Her Feelings For Sidharth; Her Father To Enter Show!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s Mother Apologises To Rashami Desai Over The 'Bedroom’ Jibe