Vipul Roy Decides To Postpone His Nuptials With US-Based Fiancée Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Actor Vipul Roy was all set to walk down the aisle with his US-based fiancé Melis Atici in the month of August this year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple has had to put all their plans on hold and are now trying to make peace with the current situation. For the unversed, Melis had flown to San Francisco in February to spend time with her family members but has not been able to return due to the lockdown.

In an interview with BT, Vipul revealed, “We were planning to finalize the wedding date and venue after she returned from the US in March. In fact, we had already finalized the court marriage date. Her entire family was planning to fly down to India, but unfortunately, the pandemic has changed everything.”

The actor went on to confess that it's really difficult staying apart during a crisis like the current one by adding, “We are regularly in touch through video calls and often, both of us break down. We were together for seven months in Mumbai before she left. Ever since we first met, we have never been apart from each other for so long. Having said that, we have no choice except accepting the situation.”

For the unversed, Vipul happened to meet Melis when he was on a US tour back in December 2016. Soon the duo fell in love and decided to get into a live-in relationship, with Melis who runs an IT company shuttling between the two continents.

The FIR fame actor concluded by opening up about the lockdown routine. “It is good that she has her own IT company and keeps busy. The lockdown gave us an opportunity to upgrade ourselves sitting at home, and both of us pursued an online course from a US university. I have also been penning some scripts. Hopefully, things will soon turn normal and I will get to see her again,” he said.

