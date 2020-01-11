Vishal Angry With Bigg Boss 13 Makers; Says His Contract Said Madhurima Will NOT Enter Show

Ex-lovers Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, who participated in Nach Baliye 9, are now seen in Bigg Boss 13. The duo had created major controversies during their participation in the dance reality show and the makers of Bigg Boss got the duo onboard hoping that they would create controversies during their stay in the house as well. The two are indeed grabbing the headlines as they are fighting like cats and dogs, and even sometimes acting as if they are still in love! Recently, the duo had a nasty fight. Apparently, in the upcoming episode, when Salman asked about the same, Vishal made major revelation that it was written in his contract that Madhurima will not enter the show!

For the uninitiated, a few days ago, Vishal and Madhurima had nasty fight in the Bigg Boss house while Rashami Desai tried to stop them. Madhurima was also seen hitting Vishal with slipper while Vishal lost his cool and made it clear to Bigg Boss that he cannot stay with Madhurima under the same roof. Later, Madhurima apologised to him and was nominated for two weeks. In the upcoming episode, Salman will be seen addressing this issue.

As per BiggBoss_Tak's tweet, Salman will be seen telling Madhurima and Vishal that what both of them did was wrong. To which, Vishal tells Salman that he is angry with makers as supposedly it was written in his contract that Madhurima will not enter the show.

BiggBoss_Tak tweeted, "Salman khan also talked on Vishal- Madhurima Fights & chappal wala incident. Salman: What madhu did was wrong to throw sandals. What vishal did was wrong by calling her names. Then Vishal: Sir mere contract mai likha tha ki yeh nai aayegi... Phir bhi makers ne laya isliye mai makers se gussa hu Salman then advised Tumhara personal matter hai biggboss & baki logo ko mat lao..." - (sic)

#WeekendKaVaar Updates



Salman khan also talked on Vishal- Madhurima Fights & chappal wala incident



Salman: What madhu did was wrong to throw sandals.

What vishal did was wrong by calling her names.



Then Vishal: Sir mere contract mai likha tha ki yeh nai aayegi..#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 11, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arti Reveals Attempt To Rape Was Made On Her; Madhurima Says She Was Molested

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Makes Shehnaz Cry; Asks Sidharth To Be Careful As Sana Loves Him