Vishal Jethwa Opens Up About His Struggle Before Landing Mardaani 2

Vishal Jethwa surprised one and all with his brilliant performance in his Bollywood debut, Mardaani 2 alongside Rani Mukerji. Vishal was praised by the viewers and critics for his menacing portrayal of a brutal rapist in the film. The Peshwa Bajirao fame actor, in a recent interview, opened up about his struggles in the industry before landing the YRF project.

Vishal said, "Over the 10 years, I have given at least 600-700 auditions. I might have given more only, and it so happened that I used to travel on the cycle till Mira Road station, and I had the train pass, the bus pass, and I used to have bhel, and there, once the casting directors and others use to point out saying fit, or unfit, I can't explain how much it pained. I don't want to call this struggle, because now when I see it, I can call it to struggle but back then, I enjoyed it.

He went on to add, "There was one point before the movie, where I felt I have done everything that I know and the things I was being offered, weren't things I wanted to do. I began to underestimate myself and one day, I started crying in front of my mother, and then, I got an audition like this, and when Shanoo ma'am gave me a compliment for my acting, and that's when I had decided that any time I feel low, I will recall this, and remember this forever, and get my confidence once again." (sic)

