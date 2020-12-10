Wagle Ki Duniya Gets A New Look; Sumeet Raghavan To Play The Lead

India's most-loved show, Wagle Ki Duniya gets a new look on Sony SAB! Reigniting nostalgia, Sony SAB to soon launch Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey. The show takes the classic and mass' favourite Mr Wagle and introduces a new era of Wagle Ki Duniya featuring Sumeet Raghavan in the lead.

Wagle Ki Duniya is a celebration of the aspirations of today's middle class, the story takes a leap forward and is set in today's time with the new generation of Wagle and family. The series will portray the strong value system and humble upbringing of the middle-class of today, their daily life and issues. Get ready for a new chapter of Wagle Ki Duniya as the family returns on screen with new chronicles.

Neeraj Vyas, Business Head - Sony SAB says, "We are thrilled to bring one of India's iconic sitcoms back to your TV screens in a fresh look. Wagle Ki Duniya needs no introduction, a show that is close most people's hearts in the country. It is the story of a common man set in the modern, progressive, complex and aspirational India. We have recreated the show while keeping the true essence intact, making it relevant for today's times."

JD Majethia, Producer, Hats Off Productions says, "Wagle Ki Duniya is an iconic show and it feels great to work with Sony SAB again. Me and Aatish are eager to bring this classic show back on Indian television in a fresh look and newer relatable stories. We found the perfect Mr Wagle in Sumeet Raghavan and have him on board to play the titular role. We are confident that this show will reap similar recognition and success as we enjoyed for our other collaborations in the past."

Actor Sumeet Raghavan says, "It feels great to be associated with Sony SAB and Hatsoff productions once again and that too to bring alive a fans' favourite classic like Wagle Ki Duniya in a new avatar. I have always been a great supporter of meaningful light-hearted content on Indian Television, something Sony SAB is known for. To be able to reprise a beloved character is a huge task, but one that I am extremely eager to take on. I have watched and loved the show when it aired originally and now to play the titular character is overwhelming. I hope I am able to capture the little nuances that made Mr Wagle the endearing character that he is and bring joy to the audience through this performance."

Get ready for unlimited fun with Wagle Ki Duniya, Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey soon on Sony SAB