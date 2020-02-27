    For Quick Alerts
      Watch: John Oliver's Critical Report On Narendra Modi's Presidential Tenure Is Unmissable

      While Donald Trump's visit to India has not garnered much attention by the Indian celebrities, American talk show host, John Oliver, on the other hand, dedicated a 15-minute long segment in the 30-minute program Last Week Tonight. He also ended the segment on a shocking note by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'an enduring symbol of hate'.

      The episode aired on Sunday in the US and usually drops on the Disney owned streaming platform Hotstar by Tuesday. However, the episode was a no-show on the platform and was also not accessible on YouTube in India until recently. A report by Bloomberg noted that "a representative from India's Information and Broadcast Ministry said the government wasn't involved in the matter."

      In the episode, the comedian was set to preview President Donald Trump's visit to India but he also took an up-close look at Modi's tenure as the Prime Minister. He went on to make a strong comparison between Modi's nativist policies and those of Donald Trump.

      Oliver shared the video on his twitter account earlier this week and wrote, "Here's our piece from last night on India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi..." Take a look:

      The segment was a critical report of Modi's record, which also had Oliver saying, "Since Modi came to power there has been an overall rise in attacks against minorities. And it is incredibly depressing to see India heading in this direction."

      Many Indian fans of the comedian, took to their social media accounts, and hailed him for the apt report and question the streaming platform about the missing episode.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 12:48 [IST]
