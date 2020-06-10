    For Quick Alerts
      Watch Mr Amitabh Bachchan’s Special Message for India Post

      For more than 150 years, India Post has been an organization that kept the country together, from being a channel of communication to being instrumental in financial inclusion. It has played a crucial role in the country's socio-economic development and security. IN10 Media Network's EPIC Channel - India Ka Apna Infotainment is all set to bring a limited series about the world's largest postal service later this year.

      During the lockdown, employees of India Post have once again played a significant part in keeping the country connected, and reaching out to citizens in the farthest corners of the country in these tough times.

      India Post employees have been delivering medicines, food packets, pension cheques, and important documents while maintaining social distance and hygiene standards set by the World Health Organization. In the last 70 days of the lockdown, postmen have delivered Rs 2000 crore cash from different banks to people in villages across the country.

      In an exclusive video produced by EPIC Channel, Mr Amitabh Bachchan, the Legend of Indian Cinema sends out a special message for these COVID Warriors.

      The limited series will be available exclusively on EPIC Channel, a front runner in bringing exceptional stories about India and Indians to the fore. The series will take audiences behind the scenes of India Post, along with revealing its incredible feats and heart-warming stories.

      Stay tuned to know more about the series.

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 16:59 [IST]
