Watch Neha Pendse Become The Perfect Maharashtrian Bride

Neha Pendse got hitched on Sunday, with beau Shardul Bayas, she has been sharing pictures from the pre-wedding events with fans on social media. The actress looked stunning in a colourful ghagra and statement bright yellow heels. This morning she also shared a few pictures from her wedding ceremony.

The former Bigg Boss inmate opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look and looked perfect with the pink Saari and ethnic jewellery. While traditionally Nauvari saaris are worn in shades of reds, greens and blue, Neha chose to take a different approach. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing Pink Saari with floral embroidery. Take a look:

Enagagement Neha Pendse shared several pictures from her engagement and wedding ceremony on social media over the weekend. During the engagement, she was seen wearing a green gown with an over the shoulder net trail. On the other hand, Shardul was seen in a casual outfit, he paired a pink blazer with blue denims. Wedding Pictures Neha captioned the gallery post on social media with a verse from the wedding pooja. She wrote in Marathi "वधू वरयो:शुभम भवतु सावधान". The post was flooded with wishes from fans, while some wished the new couple congratulations, other praised Neha's elegant ensemble. Wedding Jitters The two tied the knot on 5th January 2020, reportedly in Pune, among family and close friends. During an interaction with Bollywoodlife, Neha had talked about not feeling wedding jitters, she said, "No nervousness and no jitters. It's absolutely cool and calm as you can hear me. I am surrounded by all the people with whom I am comfortable." Reception The actress also revealed she had opted for a heavily embellished gown for the reception. Talking about the same in a previous interview she said, "I have chosen a Swapnil Shinde outfit which is an electric blue heavily embellished gown with a long trail. It is a brocade trail and it has a combination of embellishment and brocade. It's grand just as the reception."

Neha also shared a clip from a wedding ceremony earlier on her Instagram story. The video clip shows her reciting a ukhana. The traditional Maharashtrian custom has the new bride saying her husband's name while rhyming it in a poem.

Earlier Neha made headline for sharing her last kiss as a single girl on social media. Last week she posted a picture of herself with now-husband Shardul, in a lip lock. On the work front after being part of films and shows in various languages, the 35-year-old actress was last seen in Bigg Boss season 12 and since has been part of other reality shows.

