Watch Neha Pendse Share Last Kiss As Single Girl With Fiance Shardul Singh Bayas

Neha Pendse is becoming the talk of town, with the wedding approaching closer the actress is getting ready to start the year with festivities. Earlier she shared pictures from pre-wedding pooja in a traditional Marathi outfit and they went viral instantly. Fans are just as excited for Neha to tie the knot this weekend.

Now the actress is trending for sharing her last kiss as a single girl on social media. In her recent post, Neha can be seen sharing a kiss with fiance Shardul with her arms wrapped around him. Quoting Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw from HBO's drama series Sex And The City, she captioned the post as, "Because it's the last single girl kiss - Carrie Bradshaw"

Take a look:

Neha opened up about her wedding with Shardul earlier in a conversation with IANS. She said it the most exciting time of her life. "I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there. It's the best feeling of my life."

Neha over the years have given face and voice to many characters, she has been part of comedy shows like Comedy Dangal, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, and has worked in various languages from Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam to Hindi movies. Neha made her debut with the superhero shows, Captian House in 1995.

