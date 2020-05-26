When Hema Malini And Roopa Ganguly Couldn't Recognise Nitish Bharadwaj In Parshurama Avatar

When Roopa Ganguly Failed To Recognise Nitish

Recalling an incident, the actor mentioned, "I remember one time, when the scenes of Lord Parshurama were being shot and those episodes had not gone on air yet, I was sitting on the sets of Vishnu Puran in proper avatar. Roopa Ganguly, who at that time was pursuing her career in Bengali cinema, had come to Mumbai to meet Ravi Chopra and me."

Nitish Said…

The actor further said that Roopa kept on searching for him while sitting next to him! He added that he did not speak to her deliberately and it was only after 30 minutes when she asked Ravi Chopra for him, she realised that she was sitting beside him all this while. He added that Roopa was surprised.

Hema Malini Couldn't Recognise Nitish In Parshurama Avatar

Nitish also recalled how Hema Malini failed to recognise him and said, "The same thing also happened when I travelled with Hema Maliniji on a flight. Talking to me about the character, she wondered how Raviji had managed to find an actor to play Parshurama, whose eyes resembled mine."

Hema Playfully Taunted Him For Putting Her On The Spot

The actor said that Hema Malini didn't seem to recognise that he was, in fact, the actor who played the role and so, he decided to play along and told her that Raviji had to audition almost 50-60 actors. It was only a week later that she called him and playfully taunted him for putting her on the spot.