When Irrfan Khan Was Mocked By Chandrakanta Director, Who Asked Him 'Are You Dharmendra?'

When Irrfan Was Introduced To Chandrakanta Director

Recollecting his experience of working in Chandrakanta, the actor was quoted by HT as saying, "Actually, those were the days that you were working in series because you wanted to run the house and you know, be in the game. In those days, the deal with TV shows was that you have worked, the episode has been released also and you haven't been paid. So you had to go to the producer or director and literally beg, ‘I haven't paid my rent, my children are starving...' You wouldn't get paid till you made up stories like that. Then you would get paid a little bit. So around that time, someone introduced me to the director of Chandrakanta."

Irrfan Had Only A Few Lines!

Irrfan revealed that after doing a few episodes, he realised that he was getting only four to five lines per episodes and wondered if he would have more to do in future. He further revealed the incident, when the director mocked him and in front of the entire team, he asked if he was Dharmendra!

Irrfan Was Mocked By Chandrakanta Director!

The Chandrakanta actor said, "Once by mistake, I asked the director, ‘Is it going to keep continuing like this or is there anything better ahead for Badrinath?' He was chewing a betel leaf with a handkerchief tied around his head. He looked at me and called the entire unit. And he asks, ‘Is he Dharmendra or what?' And that day, I just didn't know what to say. I asked him to tell me what my role is, and he is asking me if I am Dharmendra that I want to know the role."

The Director Called Him Back!

Apparently, Irrfan's character Badrinath got popular, but he was bored of it and had different terms with the director. The actor had revealed to the leading daily that he had then abused the director while talking and asked him to kill him (in the show), which the director did.

But after a few months, the actor revealed, "He called me and said, Come over! Come! Come!' I said, ‘Why? I am dead now, right?' He said, ‘No, no! We need to create one more.' He said you will be playing Badrinath's brother Somnath. One of them had dreadlocks and the other one was blonde. I was like, ‘From which angle do they look like brothers?'"